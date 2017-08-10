Lunes 14 de Agosto de 2017
El juego bajo techo tiene sus líderes
La AFUSA dio a conocer las tablas de posiciones luego de un domingo a todo fútbol. En Senior hay dos invictos, Deportivo Machi y Petrolero; en Principal A, Boxing es el imbatible, y en la División de Honor, CeJuSa tampoco conoce la derrota.
Jueves 10 Ago 2017
CeJuSa no para de sumar.

La Temporada 2017 del Torneo Apertura que organiza la Asociación de Fútbol de Salón en Río Gallegos deja en evidencia la calidad y el nivel de los equipos inscriptos. La entidad dio a conocer las tablas de posiciones oficiales y son pocos los puntos que separan a los líderes del resto.
En la categoría Senior hay 14 equipos, la mayoría jugó 7 fechas y son dos los planteles que se disputan el primer lugar con 14 puntos, separándolos sólo la cantidad de goles en contra porque hasta en goles a favor están empatados. Deportivo Machi está en lo alto y lo sigue Petrolero.
El tercer lugar es para la formación de San José con 12 y con 9 hay dos elencos: Los Pibes y Los Dinos. 
En la División de Honor hay 16 equipos y es CeJuSa el primero con 17 puntos en 9 partidos, el escolta es Alumni con 15 unidades, tercero está Capipe con 14 y cuarto Sportivo A+ con 13.
En la Principal A, Boxing es el líder indiscutido e invicto, lleva 11 partidos ganados, acumulando un total de 90 goles a favor y sólo 36 en contra, por lo cual estos datos lo tienen como firme candidato al ascenso.
El segundo lugar, con 12 fechas jugadas y 19 puntos en su cuenta personal, es de Catering El Peque con 19 puntos, terceros son los muchachos de Barrio 225 con 17 y el cuarto lugar para El Aguante con 15. Los que van a tener que cuidar bien los puntos son Argentina 86, Celtic y Barrio San Martín, porque los tres tienen 14 unidades.
Por lo pronto, queda esperar que los organizadores consigan espacios disponibles para seguir adelante con este torneo tan parejo y convocante. Falta mucho por jugar y hay puntos más que importantes de por medio. 

TABLAS DE POSICIONES
División de Honor
Equipo Pts. PJ PG PE PP GF GC Dif.
CeJuSa 17 9 8 1 0 54 18 +36
Alumni 15 9 7 1 1 71 51 +20
Capipe 14 9 7 0 2 70 41 +29
Sportivo A+ 13 9 6 1 2 58 52 +6
D. Caseros 12 9 6 0 3 82 50 +32
Laferrere 12 9 6 0 3 66 39 +27
Internacional 11 9 5 1 3 61 47 +14
La Academia 10 9 4 2 3 54 42 +12
Tauro V. 10 10 4 2 4 54 55 -1
Lagos del Sur 9 9 4 1 4 51 62 -11
Newbery 8 9 4 0 5 70 81 -11
S. Cayetano 5 9 2 1 6 38 83 -45
Legislativo 4 9 2 0 7 55 81 -26
Norsur 2 8 1 0 7 58 73 -15
Antideportivo 2 9 0 2 7 55 87 -32
D. Masía 0 9 0 0 9 45 80 -35

Principal A
Equipo Pts. PJ PG PE PP GF GC Dif.
Boxing 22 11 11 0 0 90 36 +54
C. El Peque 19 12 9 1 2 87 47 +40
B° 225 17 11 8 1 2 93 49 +44
El Aguante 15 11 7 1 3 63 43 +20
Arg. 86 14 11 7 0 4 63 49 +14
Celtic 14 11 6 2 3 58 44 +14
B° S Martín 14 11 7 0 4 56 48 +8
UTN B 13 11 6 1 4 53 57 -4
Talleres RG 11 11 5 1 5 65 61 +4
Legión Sur 11 11 5 1 5 49 53 -4
Lamadrid 11 12 5 1 6 58 67 -9
D. Catena 10 11 5 0 6 55 59 -4
S. Públicos 8 12 3 2 7 60 69 -9
Misioneros 7 11 3 1 7 61 68 -7
Milán FC 7 12 3 1 8 39 60 -21
Aguilas FC 6 11 3 0 8 36 61 -25
UTN A 2 11 1 0 10 16 82 -66
A Moreno 1 11 0 1 10 38 87 -49

Senior
Equipo Pts. PJ PG PE PP GF GC Dif.
D. Machi 14 7 7 0 0 67 15 +52
Petrolero 14 7 7 0 0 67 23 +44
San José 12 7 6 0 1 56 23 +33
Los Pibes 9 7 4 1 2 45 39 +6
Los Dinos 9 7 4 1 2 41 38 +3
Boxing 8 7 4 0 3 33 43 -10
I Keu Kenk 6 7 3 0 4 33 30 +3
Moreno 6 7 2 2 3 28 31 -3
Misioneros 6 7 3 0 4 37 41 -4
COAM 4 6 2 0 4 31 47 -16
Warriors 3 6 1 1 4 23 35 -12
UTN Senior 3 7 1 1 5 16 49 -33
Olimpia 2 7 1 0 6 32 58 -26
Pumas Futsal 0 7 0 0 7 19 56 -37
