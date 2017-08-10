División de Honor
Equipo Pts. PJ PG PE PP GF GC Dif.
CeJuSa 17 9 8 1 0 54 18 +36
Alumni 15 9 7 1 1 71 51 +20
Capipe 14 9 7 0 2 70 41 +29
Sportivo A+ 13 9 6 1 2 58 52 +6
D. Caseros 12 9 6 0 3 82 50 +32
Laferrere 12 9 6 0 3 66 39 +27
Internacional 11 9 5 1 3 61 47 +14
La Academia 10 9 4 2 3 54 42 +12
Tauro V. 10 10 4 2 4 54 55 -1
Lagos del Sur 9 9 4 1 4 51 62 -11
Newbery 8 9 4 0 5 70 81 -11
S. Cayetano 5 9 2 1 6 38 83 -45
Legislativo 4 9 2 0 7 55 81 -26
Norsur 2 8 1 0 7 58 73 -15
Antideportivo 2 9 0 2 7 55 87 -32
D. Masía 0 9 0 0 9 45 80 -35
Principal A
Equipo Pts. PJ PG PE PP GF GC Dif.
Boxing 22 11 11 0 0 90 36 +54
C. El Peque 19 12 9 1 2 87 47 +40
B° 225 17 11 8 1 2 93 49 +44
El Aguante 15 11 7 1 3 63 43 +20
Arg. 86 14 11 7 0 4 63 49 +14
Celtic 14 11 6 2 3 58 44 +14
B° S Martín 14 11 7 0 4 56 48 +8
UTN B 13 11 6 1 4 53 57 -4
Talleres RG 11 11 5 1 5 65 61 +4
Legión Sur 11 11 5 1 5 49 53 -4
Lamadrid 11 12 5 1 6 58 67 -9
D. Catena 10 11 5 0 6 55 59 -4
S. Públicos 8 12 3 2 7 60 69 -9
Misioneros 7 11 3 1 7 61 68 -7
Milán FC 7 12 3 1 8 39 60 -21
Aguilas FC 6 11 3 0 8 36 61 -25
UTN A 2 11 1 0 10 16 82 -66
A Moreno 1 11 0 1 10 38 87 -49
Senior
Equipo Pts. PJ PG PE PP GF GC Dif.
D. Machi 14 7 7 0 0 67 15 +52
Petrolero 14 7 7 0 0 67 23 +44
San José 12 7 6 0 1 56 23 +33
Los Pibes 9 7 4 1 2 45 39 +6
Los Dinos 9 7 4 1 2 41 38 +3
Boxing 8 7 4 0 3 33 43 -10
I Keu Kenk 6 7 3 0 4 33 30 +3
Moreno 6 7 2 2 3 28 31 -3
Misioneros 6 7 3 0 4 37 41 -4
COAM 4 6 2 0 4 31 47 -16
Warriors 3 6 1 1 4 23 35 -12
UTN Senior 3 7 1 1 5 16 49 -33
Olimpia 2 7 1 0 6 32 58 -26
Pumas Futsal 0 7 0 0 7 19 56 -37