DOMINGO - CEPARD
12:00 Maxibásquet
San Miguel Rayado Vs. Cuenca Básquet
Arbitros: Ojeda L. - Binet P.
14:00 Primera
Cuenca Básquet Vs. UTN
Arbitros: Gambarte R. - Carmona V.
16:00 1ra Promocional
17 de Octubre Vs. Dep. Malvinas
Arbitros: Chávez R. - Salas S.
18:00 1ra Promocional
Hispano Americano Vs. San Miguel Promo
Arbitros: Gambarte R. - Chávez R.
20:00 Primera
Olympus Vs. Hispano Americano
Arbitros: Binet P. - Ojeda L.
LUNES - ‘TITO’ WILSON
22:15 Maxibásquet
Independiente Vs. Hispano Celeste
Arbitros: Acevedo R. Ojeda L.
MARTES - CePARD
22:00 1ra Promocional
P.S.C. Vs. San Miguel Bordó
Arbitros: Chávez R. - Salas S.
JUEVES - CePARD
22:00 Primera
Independiente Vs. San Miguel
Arbitros: Acevedo R. - Gambarte R.