Domingo en el CePARD
Domingo 11 Jun 2017
El gimnasio del CePARD será el escenario de nuevos cruces.

Los equipos de la Liga de Básquet Riogalleguense vuelven a la cancha hoy desde las 12:00. En el gimnasio del Centro Provincial de Alto Rendimiento Deportivo habrá cinco juegos entre categorías Maxi, Primera y Primera Promocional.
Vale mencionar que en el transcurso de la semana también habrá cruces que se jugarán después de las 22:00, el lunes en el “Tito” Wilson y el martes y el jueves en el gimnasio del CePARD. 

PROGRAMA
DOMINGO - CEPARD
12:00 Maxibásquet
San Miguel Rayado Vs. Cuenca Básquet
Arbitros: Ojeda L. - Binet P.

14:00 Primera
Cuenca Básquet Vs. UTN
Arbitros: Gambarte R. - Carmona V.

16:00 1ra Promocional
17 de Octubre Vs. Dep. Malvinas
Arbitros: Chávez R. - Salas S.

18:00 1ra Promocional
Hispano Americano Vs. San Miguel Promo
Arbitros: Gambarte R. - Chávez R.

20:00 Primera
Olympus Vs. Hispano Americano
Arbitros: Binet P. - Ojeda L.

LUNES - ‘TITO’ WILSON
22:15 Maxibásquet
Independiente Vs. Hispano Celeste
Arbitros: Acevedo R. Ojeda L.

MARTES - CePARD
22:00 1ra Promocional
P.S.C. Vs. San Miguel Bordó
Arbitros: Chávez R. - Salas S.

JUEVES - CePARD
22:00 Primera
Independiente Vs. San Miguel
Arbitros: Acevedo R. - Gambarte R.
